BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pyles Boys Camp will be holding its annual BBQ to help raise money to support low-income and disadvantaged boys through mentoring.

According to a news release, Pyles’ goal for 2023 is to serve 450 young men and provide $25,000 in scholarships to enable them to get through their program at no cost.

The Pyles Boys Camp BBQ will be held on May 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kern River Group Picnic Area on 13375 Lake Ming Road.

Interested persons can find out more about the event by clicking here.