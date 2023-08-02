BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The month of August in Kern County is designated as “Put Down Devices Month,” and health department officials are urging people to be more active.

The Kern County Public Health Department and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services joined together for a news conference at Rollerama on Wednesday to highlight the importance of putting down the devices for the entire family.

The conference focused on alternative activities that are low-cost or free for local families to participate in and interact with other people in person.

Studies show kids and young adults are spending too much time on devices, according to Brynn Carrigan, the director of Kern County Public Health.

“There are studies that show our children from eight to 18 spend an average of seven and half hours a day on electronic devices for entertainment,” Carrigan told 17 News. “That does not include being on their computer for school work or homework that’s solely for entertainment.”

Too much screen time has been shown to be harmful to physical and mental health. The health department recommends putting down the devices and getting outside by walking, riding bikes or something else.

Rollerama offers adult and kid skate times for a minimal cost. Find out more information by visiting the Rollerama website.