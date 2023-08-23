BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle has been taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a major crash near east Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to BPD, the crash happened on Wednesday night at California and Union Avenues and left three to four people with minor to moderate injuries. Emergency Medical Services are currently treating the victims, they said.

BPD said that deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle near the 2100 block of Bradley Avenue at around 8:11 p.m. Wednesday night. KCSO and BPD then pursued the suspect.

After driving conditions were deemed unsafe, KCSO continued the pursuit by helicopter.

Officers then responded to a crash on California and Union Avenues some time later where the suspect vehicle had collided with another vehicle, BPD said. A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.