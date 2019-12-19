Pursuit ends in collision in Downtown Bakersfield

A high-speed chase involving teens behind the wheel of a stolen car ended in a crash in Downtown Bakersfield.

The pursuit ended at around 1 p.m. at 17th and N streets.

According to CHP, two teens were trying to get away in a stolen car, running through red lights and hitting several vehicles along the way.

The teens crash head-on with a man who tells 17 News, he was just out for lunch.

“I was just going to get somethig to eat and I saw this Mercedes at the last minute just around the corner, skidding and hit me head-on,” Billy Gaeta said.

Gaeta says he wasn’t hurt too badly in the crash.

One of the teens was taken into custody with minor injuries.

The second got out and ran, ultimately getting away.