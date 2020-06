BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — July is Purple Ribbon Month as a reminder for keeping children safe in and around vehicles.

In 2001, Kaitlyn’s Law was passed making it a citable offense to leave children under 6 years old alone in a car.

The law is in honor of 6-month-old Kaitlyn Marie Russell. She died in 2000 after she was left behind in a hot van by a caregiver.

This year alone, four children have died due to hyperthermia in the United States.