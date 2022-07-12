BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — July is Purple Ribbon Month, this is an important reminder to never leave a child alone in a vehicle.

The month-long campaign is in honor of Kaitlyn’s Law. The law was signed into effect in 2001 after 6-month-old Kaitlyn Marie Russell was left unattended in a vehicle for two hours and ultimately died.

It makes it a citable offense to leave a child alone in a vehicle unless they’re with a child over the age of 12.

The national safety council says the number of child hot car deaths for 2021 was 23. So far this year, 10 deaths have been reported.