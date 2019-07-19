Purple Ribbon Month: 21 child deaths from overheating in cars so far this year

The boyfriend of missing woman Baylee Despot has officially been charged with five new felonies, including kidnapping. Court documents say this past January, Matthew Queen and two other suspects forced a man out of his home and into a car, where Queen allegedly took out a gun and asked the victim questions in a "threatening manner" for about an hour before letting him go. 42-year-old Queen hid his face from the cameras as soon as people gathered in the courtroom this afternoon.

Queen remained silent as his attorney entered a plea of not guilty to the six new charges against him. He's been arrested twice before in Bakersfield, but this is his first local arrest where he hasn't been able to bail out. This morning a judge ruled Queen would be held without bail as his attorney looks into why his bondsman had surrendered his bond in another ongoing criminal case against him.