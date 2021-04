BUTTONWILLOW, LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County Public Works will be collecting bulky waste in Buttonwillow and Lost Hills in the coming weeks.

The collection events are free to all county residents and include items such as appliances, mattresses, and furniture, officials said in a release. Construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste won't be accepted.