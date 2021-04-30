Puppies found abandoned in front of Kern County Animal Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services says it wants to find the people responsible for abandoning two puppies outside their building last night.

The shelter posted a message online Friday morning that reads in part: “To the people who decided it was a good idea to dump two 4-week old puppies in front of the shelter last night, we have you on camera. Dumping or abandoning animals is a punishable crime and you can be fined!”

KCAS also said the puppies are OK.

“There was a box of puppies out front, and it wasnt the first time and it probably wont be the last but it was concerning,” Kern County Animal Services director Nick Cullen said.

KCAS says when something like this happens, a lot of people in the community want to adopt abandoned puppies right away, but they say it’s too just too soon.

The puppies are just 4 weeks old and can’t yet survive on their own, so instead they’re heading to a non-profit animal rescue, where they will be cared for until they’re old enough to be adopted.

Officials ask people not to abandon animals in front of the shelter, but instead come during normal business hours if you need to surrender a pet.