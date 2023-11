BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While we’re well into November, it seems some elements of the Halloween season have stuck around. Case in point: the pumpkin that appeared to make a cameo in Kevin Charette’s noon forecast.

While October has come to an end, the pumpkins are, of course, invited to stay through Thanksgiving — just not in the 17 News weather center.

Watch the video in the player to take a look at the (temporary) star pumpkin.