BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is set to install an all-way stop sign on Allen Road at Jomani Drive to prepare the public for a new traffic signal.

Public Works officials say the stop sign for all north and southbound traffic will be installed on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The installation of the all-way stop sign is set to prepare the community for a new traffic signal, according to county officials.

The traffic signal is expected to be fully completed by March, 14.

The California Highway Patrol will be in the area to enforce the new stop signs.