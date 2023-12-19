BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works department is set to host two Household Hazardous Waste Collection events next month in Tehachapi.

Officials said residents can drop off items like household cleaners, deodorizers, pesticides, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, paints, and other store-bought home and car chemicals.

Public Works officials say commercial and business waste will not be accepted at the free events.

Here is a list of the free one-day collection events:

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

County officials say if you are unable to attend one of these free events you can drop off your household hazardous waste at a permanent Kern County Special Waste Facility.

The permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities are as follows:

Metro-Bakersfield SWF at 4951 Standard St. which is open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave SWF at 17035 Finnin Street in Building #2 which is open the first Saturday of every other month (January 6, March, May, July, Sept, Nov), from 9 a.m. to noon

Ridgecrest SWF at 3301 W. Bowman Road which is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

County officials advise to make sure containers are not leaking, keep materials away from passengers and to not transport more than 15 gallons of waste per trip.

For more information, click here.