BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is set to host a series of Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events in November.

The one-day events are free of charge for community residents, according to the officials.

A list of free household hazardous waste events are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 3, at Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 at Lebec Transfer Station at 300 Landfill Rd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Kern Valley Transfer Station at 6092 Wulstein Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say if you cannot attend one of these events, you still have the opportunity to drop off household hazardous waste at a permanent location around Kern County.

Here is a list of Kern County Special Waste Facilities:

Metro-Bakersfield SWF at 4951 Standard St. is open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave SWF at 17035 Finnin St., Building #2 is open the first Saturday of every other month (Nov. 4), from 9 a.m. to noon

Ridgecrest SWF at 3301 W. Bowman Rd. is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

County officials advise to not transport more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, to make sure the containers are not leaking and are labeled properly, to not mix materials and to keep materials separated from passengers.

The event is only for residential hazardous waste.

For more information on household hazardous waste, collection events and guidelines, click here.