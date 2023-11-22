BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works department is set to host multiple Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events throughout the month of December.

According to county officials, the events give residents the opportunity to drop off their hazardous waste for free. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

The one-day household hazardous waste collection events are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at the Tehachapi Recycling and Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you cannot make it to one of these events, the county says you can drop off household hazardous waste at any of the permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:

The Metro-Bakersfield SWF at 4951 Standard St., which is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mojave SWF at 17035 Finnin St., Building #2, which is open the first Saturday of every other month (Jan, March, May, July, Sept, Nov) from 9 a.m. to noon

The Ridgecrest SWF at 3301 W. Bowman Rd., which is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

County officials advise when traveling with household hazardous waste, you should not transport more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, make sure containers are properly closed and labeled, and to not mix materials.

For more information on household hazardous waste, collection events and guidelines, click here.