BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is set to host a bulky waste collection event in Lost Hills this month.

According to county officials, the bulky waste collection event is set for Jan. 20 at Lost Hills Park at 14688 Lost Hills Rd. from 8 a.m. to noon.

At the event, Kern County residents will be able to drop off unwanted bulky waste for free.

Items that will be accepted include refrigerators, water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics, tires and BBQ grills without propane tanks.

Household hazardous waste, green waste and commercial waste will not be accepted.

For more information visit the Kern County Public Works website.