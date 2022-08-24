BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is to host a Bulky Waste Collection Event in Buttonwillow on Sept. 3, according to public works.

Kern County residents will have the chance to get rid of bulky waste for free from 8 a.m. to noon, according to public works. The event is to take place at the Buttonwillow Recreation & Park District.

Public works said community members can drop off household appliances, such as BBQ grills, water heaters, furniture, mattresses, electronics and more.

Items not accepted include green waste, commercial waste, hazardous waste, household trash and demolition and remodeling waste, according to public works.

