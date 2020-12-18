Public Works releases January schedule for collection of household hazardous waste

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department has released its January schedule for the collection of household hazardous waste. Commercial or business waste won’t be accepted.

The dates are as follows:

  • Saturday, Jan. 2 — Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 30 — Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Residential waste can also be dropped off at the following facilities: Metro-Bakersfield SWF, 4951 Standard St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Mojave SWF, 17035 Finnin St., from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday every other month (January, March, May, July, September, November); and Ridgecrest SWF, 3301 Bowman Road, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

