BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Public Works Department is continuing its efforts to keep students and their parents safe with the new school year starting.

According to the city, Pubic Works has installed additional safety measures at and near a handful of school sites, including East High School, Jefferson Elementary School, Liberty High School, Stockdale High School, Thorner Elementary School and West High School.

Features installed include enhanced school crosswalks, buffered bicycle lanes, ADA-compliant ramps, flashing radar feedback signs and flashing beacons, according to the city.

For more information on the new road safety installments, visit the Aug. 11 edition of Bakersfield Notes.