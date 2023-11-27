BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works and Caltrans are set to host Clean California Tire Drop-Off Days throughout December.

The events are scheduled for Dec. 2, 9 and 16, according to county officials.

Residents can drop off their tires for free at these disposal sites:

Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ridgecrest Landfill 3301 West Bowman Rd., Ridgecrest Boron Landfill 11400 Boron Ave., Boron Mojave-Rosamond Landfill 400 Silver Queen Rd., Mojave Tehachapi Landfill 12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi

Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shafter-Wasco Landfill 17621 Scofield Ave., Shafter Taft Landfill 13351 Elk Hills Rd., Taft

Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bena Landfill 2951 Neumarkel Rd., Bakersfield



County officials say only residential tires are allowed to be dropped off and tires must have the rims removed.

Earthmover and oversized tires will not be allowed.