BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works and Caltrans District 9 are scheduled to host a Clean California Tire Drop-Off Day on Aug. 19.

County officials say residents can drop off tires free of charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Ridgecrest Landfill at 3301 West Bowman Rd.

Boron Landfill at 11400 Boron Ave.

Mojave-Rosamond Landfill at 400 Silver Queen Rd.

Tehachapi Landfill 12001 at East Tehachapi Blvd.

Officials advise the following:

  • While transporting your tires to the event, the rims must be removed.
  • No earthmover or oversized tires.
  • Loads must be covered and per state law.
  • Only nine waste tires should be transported at one time.

The tire drop-off is only for residential use and not commercial use.