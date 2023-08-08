BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works and Caltrans District 9 are scheduled to host a Clean California Tire Drop-Off Day on Aug. 19.
County officials say residents can drop off tires free of charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:
Ridgecrest Landfill at 3301 West Bowman Rd.
Boron Landfill at 11400 Boron Ave.
Mojave-Rosamond Landfill at 400 Silver Queen Rd.
Tehachapi Landfill 12001 at East Tehachapi Blvd.
Officials advise the following:
- While transporting your tires to the event, the rims must be removed.
- No earthmover or oversized tires.
- Loads must be covered and per state law.
- Only nine waste tires should be transported at one time.
The tire drop-off is only for residential use and not commercial use.