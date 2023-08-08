BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works and Caltrans District 9 are scheduled to host a Clean California Tire Drop-Off Day on Aug. 19.

County officials say residents can drop off tires free of charge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:

Ridgecrest Landfill at 3301 West Bowman Rd.

Boron Landfill at 11400 Boron Ave.

Mojave-Rosamond Landfill at 400 Silver Queen Rd.

Tehachapi Landfill 12001 at East Tehachapi Blvd.

Officials advise the following:

While transporting your tires to the event, the rims must be removed.

No earthmover or oversized tires.

Loads must be covered and per state law.

Only nine waste tires should be transported at one time.

The tire drop-off is only for residential use and not commercial use.