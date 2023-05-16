BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works announced multiple major intersections around the county are scheduled to be closed this week for road work.

According to Public Works officials, the right lane at each intersection would be impacted in each direction and will be closed for road work. That work includes pouring concrete, electrical work, retroreflective signal work or asphalt work.

The following intersections are scheduled to be impacted on May 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

East California Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue

Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue

Niles Street and Oswell Street

White Lane and Union Avenue

Airport Drive and Roberts Lane

Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue

Airport Drive and China Grade Loop

Allen Road and Hageman Road

The following intersections are scheduled to be impacted on May 18 from 7 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

East California Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue

Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue

Niles Street and Oswell Street

White Lane and Union Avenue

Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue

Airport Drive and China Grade Loop

Allen Road and Hageman Road

Olive Drive and Roberts Lane

Airport Drive and Roberts Lane

The following intersections are scheduled to be impacted on May 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue

Airport Drive and China Grade Loop

Allen Road and Hageman Road

For more information, visit the Kern County Public Works website or Facebook.