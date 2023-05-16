BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works announced multiple major intersections around the county are scheduled to be closed this week for road work.
According to Public Works officials, the right lane at each intersection would be impacted in each direction and will be closed for road work. That work includes pouring concrete, electrical work, retroreflective signal work or asphalt work.
The following intersections are scheduled to be impacted on May 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- East California Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue
- Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue
- Niles Street and Oswell Street
- White Lane and Union Avenue
- Airport Drive and Roberts Lane
- Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
- Airport Drive and China Grade Loop
- Allen Road and Hageman Road
The following intersections are scheduled to be impacted on May 18 from 7 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:
- East California Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue
- Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue
- Niles Street and Oswell Street
- White Lane and Union Avenue
- Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
- Airport Drive and China Grade Loop
- Allen Road and Hageman Road
- Olive Drive and Roberts Lane
- Airport Drive and Roberts Lane
The following intersections are scheduled to be impacted on May 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
- Airport Drive and China Grade Loop
- Allen Road and Hageman Road
For more information, visit the Kern County Public Works website or Facebook.