Public schools across Kern County announce they are closing amid rising Covid-19 concerns

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) – Public school districts across the county have announced they will be closing their campus starting Wednesday following a mandate from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools late Sunday evening.

KCSOS recommended that all schools in the county close by the end of the school day on Wednesday and not open back up before April 14.

Since there announcement a handful of school districts announced they would be closing schools starting Wednesday.

The following districts have released information on their closures:

Bakersfield City School District

Mcfarland Unified School District

Kernville Union School District

Kern High School District

• Grimmway Academy School (Arvin and Shafter location)

Mojave Unified School District

