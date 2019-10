FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to restore power lines in Paradise, Calif. Two years to the day after some of the deadliest wildfires tore through Northern California wine country, two of the state’s largest utilities were poised Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, to shut off power to more than 700,000 customers in 37 counties, in what would be the largest preventive shut-off to date as utilities try to head off wildfires caused by faulty power lines. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Over 5,000 SoCal Edison customers are without power Thursday morning as planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs go in affect. Over 4,000 customers are under consideration for PSPS. To check if you are in an area affected, visit here.

For PG&E, 49 customers currently are without power due to PSPS with the potential for up to 75 customers to be impacted. To receive alerts sent to your phone about power shutoff information, text “enroll” to 97633.