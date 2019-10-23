Public Safety Power Shutoffs could impact more than 13,000 power customers in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southern California Edison and PG&E have alerted more than 13,000 of their customers that power may be shut off this week because of a potential for wildfires.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Kern County mountains and a portion of the Sequoia National Forest beginning late Wednesday night through Friday evening.

The majority of potentially affected customers in Kern County are Southern California Edison customers. The utility says 13,268 customers in eastern Kern County — primarily in Tehachapi and the Kern River Valley — may be impacted if power needs to be shut off.

Seventy-five PG&E customers may have their power shut off in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lebec, officials said Tuesday night.

The utilities said they have notified customers if they are in areas affected by the potential shut offs.

No Kern County customers have had their power shut off as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

At a press conference Tuesday evening, PG&E officials said their websites have been bolstered to handle traffic and are working.

PG&E customers: You can click on this link and enter your address to see if you are in a potentially affected area.

For more information, click on this link: PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff updates.

Southern California Edison customers: SoCal Edison listed Tehachapi and the unincorporated areas of, Kernville, Cyrus Flats, Golden Hills, Old Town, Alpine Forest, Weldon, Lebec, Kern County, Walker Basin, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Keene, Loraine, Sand Canyon, and Twin Oaks, South of Twin Lakes as under consideration for power shutoffs.

Tehachapi maps: Tehachapi Map 1, Tehachapi Map 2, Tehachapi Map 3

(Click on your community to view a map of a possibly affected area according to Southern California Edison.)

Neither company has provided an exact time for when power would be shut off should a power shutoff take place.