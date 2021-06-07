Public Health warns about leaving children in hot cars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health is reminding residents to never leave a child in a parked vehicle during the summer, no matter for how short a time.

Temperatures rise rapidly once a car is turned off, and a child left inside can suffer heat stroke and death, public health officials said. The temperature can jump as much as 20 degrees in 10 minutes.

“Dozens of U.S. children lose their lives this way each year. But these tragedies can be prevented,” officials said.

