BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Health inspectors temporarily closed down Pulido’s Supermarket on Brown Street after dead mice and droppings were found inside the store.

In a report dated June 15, Kern County Public Health inspectors noted multiple health code violations found in the store at 431 Brown St.

Photo courtesy of the Kern County Public Health Department. Photo courtesy of the Kern County Public Health Department.

The report stated inspectors found two sticky traps underneath shelves “filled with dead mice.” Rodent droppings were also found where sodas and cooking oil are kept, according to the report.

A back door needed repairs to close gaps to prevent any rodents from entering the store, the report also noted.

Management and workers at the store spent the day Friday cleaning and will reopen once the health department determines the store is back to code.