BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health Services is to hold a monkeypox vaccination clinic at the Richard Prado East Bakersfield Senior Center on Ridge Road this weekend.

Health officials said the vaccination clinic is to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13. Click here for more information.

While Monkeypox is still considered a rare disease, cases are steadily rising across the country. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 800 cases have been confirmed in California, with six cases confirmed in Kern County.

“This clinic is actually amazing. Covid is still on the rise and so when new diseases and viruses come out we have to combat them so they don’t last as long as COVID has lasted,” Christian Gaytan, who received the monkeypox vaccine, said.