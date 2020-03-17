Public Health: Kern County visitor who tested positive for COVID-19 not considered Kern County case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A visitor to Kern County who tested positive for COVID-19 is not considered a Kern County case, according to Kern Public Health.

The department said in a press conference this morning that it is still unclear whether the visitor brought the virus to Kern County or whether they contracted it here. Regardless, Director Matt Constantine said this is not considered a Kern County case because cases are determined based on where a person lives.

The department is not providing any details about the patient, only that they are still being kept in isolation in Kern County as KCPH assesses the potential risk to Kern County residents. The department said the visitor is recuperating and is cooperating with health officials.

Constantine said the department is assessing people the visitor came into contact with to determine whether they have been infected.

Constantine said 84 COVID-19 tests of Kern County residents have been conducted, of which 38 have come back negative. The remaining tests are still pending, he said.

