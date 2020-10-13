Public Health holding several free flu vaccine clinics throughout October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health is holding several free flu clinics throughout the month of October.

Public Health officials are urging residents to get a flu shot in order to avoid a ”twindemic” of influenza and COVID-19 during the fall and winter months.

Residents can get their flu shots at the Public Health Services Building at 1800 Mt. Vernon Avenue. The service is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment.

Seasonal flu clinics for surrounding communities include:

Shafter: Public Health Office, 329 Central Valley Hwy – 10/13/20, 1pm-3:30pm

Delano: Public Health Office, 455 Lexington Street – 10/14/20, 9am-11am & 2pm-4pm

Pine Mountain Club: 2524 Beechwood Way – 10/14/20, 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm

Lake Isabella: 7050 Lake Isabella Blvd, Suite 144 –10/20/20, 10am-12pm & 1pm-3pm

Kern County Fairgrounds Swap Meet: 1142 S P Street, Bakersfield – 10/25/20, 7am-1pm and 11/13/20, 5pm-8pm.

· Ridgecrest: 400 N. China Lake Blvd – 10/27/20, 10:30am-12pm & 1:30pm-2:30pm