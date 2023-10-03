BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents will be able to get child car seats checked for free this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, certified child passenger safety technicians from the Car Seat Concierge will be at the Kern County Public Health building helping parents check for correct installation, defects and recalls.

Statistics show as many as one out of every two child restraint systems are either incorrectly installed or incorrectly utilized, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injuries for children.

Residents can stop by with their car seats in their car from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department’s building, located at 1800 Mt. Vernon Ave., to ensure their child restraint systems are up-to-date.