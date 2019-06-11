Public Health closes Domino’s Pizza in Wasco







A Domino’s Pizza has been closed in Wasco after receiving a health inspection score of 65% by Kern County Public Health Department Services.

According to a recent inspection, a hazardous materials team was called to the restaurant on Monday.

The team was called after the restaurant’s operator tried to use ice and dry ice to keep foods below 41 degrees, according to Public Health.

“Dry ice created a health and safety hazard by displacing the oxygen in the walk-in cooler,” the department’s report said. “Kern County Environmental Health Hazardous Materials Team was called to mitigate the hazard.”

A beverage cooler held potentially hazardous food items. Public Health said unapproved equipment was used as refrigeration equipment for the potentially hazardous food.

Food was found out of safe temperature range for several hours and was also served to customers.