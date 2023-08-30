BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s newly proposed Climate Action Plan is aimed at slashing greenhouse gas in California 100% by 2045, and there is one day left to voice your input regarding the fate of your gas appliances.

The first phase of the Climate Action Plan starts with phasing out gas appliances in residential and commercial buildings as soon as 2026. The next phase is moving California to all-electric vehicles and landscaping equipment, and the city of Bakersfield already has a head start.

Data from Ascent shows more than 2.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide was spewed out in 2019. Off-road vehicles, construction equipment, and landscaping equipment generated 6% of that gas.

“We’re starting with string trimmers, and backpack blowers, and we have 200 of those that we’re replacing,” Keith Howell, Parks Superintendent with the city of Bakersfield, said. “Overall equipment, when we’re done switching gas to battery operation, is going to be approximately 490 pieces of equipment.”

Howell says making the switch to all-electric landscaping equipment won’t just save the city dollars and clear the air, it’ll also cut down on noise pollution. The new battery-powered lawn equipment has less noise, less vibrations and is a lot less of a pain to start.

The California Air Resources Board announced vouchers for up to $1 million to help cover the costs of everything from construction equipment to lawnmowers, which Howell says will help out a lot in keeping Bakersfield beautiful.

The deadline for public feedback on the Climate Action Plan is Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.