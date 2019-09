BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents can now report homeless encampments, illegal camping and shopping carts using the city’s “Bakersfield Mobile App.”

The app is available to download free on Android and IOS devices.

A city news release said its Code Enforcement Rapid Response Team has responded to 88 encampments since it was launched last month. Its members contact people at encampments and offer to connect them with services and resources to help them eventually get permanent housing.