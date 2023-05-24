BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Junith Ramirez.

Ramirez was last seen in the 9000 block of Ashe Road, just south of McKee Road, on Tuesday. She is considered at-risk due to a medical condition and because this is the first time she’s been reported missing.

She is described as a Hispanic woman who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Photos provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white or pink tank top, black distressed skinny jeans and black shoes.