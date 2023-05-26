BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police seek the community’s help identifying a man suspect of attempting to burglarize Pep Boys in downtown Bakersfield.

According to BPD, the attempted burglary happened on Friday, May 5 around 2 a.m. at the Pep Boys located at 2411 F St.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30’s. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.