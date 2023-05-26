BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police seek the community’s help identifying a man suspect of attempting to burglarize Pep Boys in downtown Bakersfield.

According to BPD, the attempted burglary happened on Friday, May 5 around 2 a.m. at the Pep Boys located at 2411 F St.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30’s. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department.