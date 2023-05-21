BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday on West Columbus Street.

Officers are looking for Kenneth Ray Kemp III, 11. He was last seen in the 500 block of West Columbus Street. Kemp is considered at-risk because of his and has no prior history of running away.

Kemp is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage vest and jean shorts, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.