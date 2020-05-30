Protests over death of George Floyd begin in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of people protesting the police in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have gathered in front of Bakersfield police headquarters Friday evening.

Protesters began making their way to the area at around 4:30 p.m. on Truxun Avenue.

The group has been so far estimated to be at least 300 people. As of 6 p.m., protesters began walking into the streets and blocking traffic at Truxtun Avenue and Eye Street in front of City Hall.

Police entered the area just before 7 p.m. attempting to move protesters off the streets and out of traffic. At least one ambulance was in the area on Truxtun Avenue near Eye Street. It appeared at least one person was injured after being hit by a car moving through the protest on Truxtun. That person was taken away by an ambulance.

Protesters have been making their way around the downtown area, marching with signs and chanting. A group was in the area of 18th and H streets heading south.

Bakersfield police have advised residents to avoid the area.

There is currently heavy traffic congestion in the downtown area due to a protest. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/lDMw26tfVD — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) May 30, 2020

Watch the protest below from our Facebook page: