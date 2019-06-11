Protesters rally against fracking plans in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Protesters rallied in Bakersfield against a federal plan to open more public lands to oil operations.

The rally was organized by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups.

Last month, the Bureau of Land Management held a meeting to discuss the plans in Bakersfield, but the Sierra Club says they recorded no public comment and did not translate for people who don’t speak English.

Activists met at the bureau’s office on Monday to deliver 90,000 comment cards against the proposal.

“It’s not fair that companies get to do this,” Elizabeth Perez of Central California Environmental Network said. “It’s just for greediness and money, and the residents that live here are the ones who will be impacted by it.”

Local group Kern Citizens for Energy says they support the plan for the jobs it can bring.

“We support the oil and gas industry, we support having 40,000 jobs in Kern County because of the oil and gas energy,” director Tracy Leech said.

Monday marked the end of the public comment period for the proposal.