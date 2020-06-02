Protesters give back to vandalized community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Several buildings and businesses downtown woke up to damage after Friday night’s protests​

Bonnie’s best cafe, on 21st and f streets, one of the places hit the hardest had a window shattered.​

“One of my employees who lives nearby, his girlfriend noticed a crowd walking by,” said Laurie Watson, owner of Bonnie’s Best Cafe. “Someone threw something on the window.”​

It happened around 10:30 p.m. The owner, Laurie Watson, got to the restaurant soon after.​

“There were a lot of people here willing to help, who chased off whoever did it,” said Watson.​

Watson says the only damage made was to the window. No-one made it inside her shop.​

“It’s just senseless destruction,” said Watson. “It’s disappointing because there were peaceful protestors who were not out to hurt anyone or destroy any businesses. It’s just a shame.”​

But the next morning, community members stepped up to help clean up.

Ajaib Gill said he felt horrible after seeing all the damage. He too had attended the protest.​

“Most of the protestors out there are peaceful,” said Ajaib Gill, Bakersfield resident. “We have an important message that needs to be relayed against police violence in honor of George Floyd. The people committing these acts of vandalism aren’t with us.

Gill started a gofundme to help replace the broken window at Bonnie’s Best Cafe. Through the gofundme he asked peaceful protestors and those who support the cause to donate​.

A total of $830 was donated to Bonnie’s Best Cafe​.

“This will help more than fixing the window,” said Watson. “There was another business who had their window destroyed, so it’ll go to them too.”​

Bonnie’s says any extra money left over will be donated to charity. ​