Protesters gather outside Human Services building for missing Cal City toddlers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Protesters gathered outside the Department of Human Services building in a rally to continue raising awareness of 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Cincere and Classic.

The toddlers have been missing since December, disappearing while in the care of their adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been announced in the case.

The brothers’ biological family has accused the Department of being responsible for their disappearance because the children weren’t returned to their mother, Ryan Dean.

“They shouldn’t get put into another home, for this to happen,” said Rosanna Wills, the boys’ biological cousin.

Wills believes the foster and adoptive system need reform and that the boys’ disappearance is one example. She said the international attention captured by the case could help families in the future if changes are made.

“This is bringing attention to the people walking in the shoes as we speak…you never know who’s going through what we’re going through right now,” said Wills.

17 News reached out to the Kern County Department of Human Services for comment. Anyone with information that may be useful to investigators is urged to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606. To remain anonymous, you can call the Kern County Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.