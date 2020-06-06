Protester dies after being hit by car during Wednesday’s march

BAKERSFIELD, Ca – A man who was hit by a car while protesting Wednesday night has died, Bakersfield Police confirms.

His family confirms Robert Forbes, in his mid-50s, was marching between California Avenue and Oak Street on June 3rd.

Around 10:23 p.m., Forbes was hit by a vehicle—an incident caught on video and shared widely on social media.

According to his family, Forbes was brought to Kern Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition for three days.

His nephew, Robert Lewis, tells 17 News Forbes succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning.

Lewis says he believes Forbes was hit intentionally by the driver. This has been largely disputed by witnesses and police.

The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Thursday:

Several community members have posted on social media regarding their beliefs and

statements that the pedestrian in this incident was struck intentionally. The

investigations is still open and officers are still seeking additional witnesses and video

evidence. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to

contact the Bakersfield Police Department. Investigators can be reached by calling

(661) 327-7111, or by emailing Officer C. Ott at cott@bakersfieldpd.us.

Family tell us Forbes did not have children, and he was not married.

Forbes is survived by his mother, two sisters, and two brothers.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a local attorney to help the family with funeral expenses.