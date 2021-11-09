Protest in support of Kern County Board of Education member who claims she’s being targeted for her opinion on the vaccine mandate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those against the Covid vaccine mandate gathered outside the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to show support for a member of the Kern County Board of Education.



The protestors here are gathered to support Mary Little. She claims she is being targeted by fellow members of the county board of education because of her opinion on the vaccine mandate.

17 News spoke with Little’s attorney about her claim.

“She is being discriminated against, she is being harassed and she is being censored,” Tracy Henderson Mary Little’s Attorney said. “In an October board meeting she asked the president of the board if she could make a comment and the president said no. I represent and collaborate with board members across the state of California and I’ve never heard any board president say, ‘no you can’t comment.'”

Henderson sent a cease and desist letter to the board. That led to the special meeting and protest outside KCSOS offices. But Henderson, who lives out of town in Carmel was only given a 23 hour notice for the meeting.

When Henderson responded in the morning they told her she would not be able to attend via zoom or phone call.

We asked for comment from Superintendent of schools Mary Barlow or other school board members but they declined.