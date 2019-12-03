Protecting your packages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estimated 70 million people are spending more than $9 billion this Cyber Monday. A number showcasing the booming business of online sales.

However, retail chains aren’t the only group cashing in this week. Once again, Kern County will face a rash of package thefts to usher in the holiday season. These so-called “porch pirates” are stealing packages off unsuspecting cyber shoppers.

A problem that has seen the rise of Ring security systems and package pickup centers. The latter becoming a profitable new business for delivery services like Postnet. People “are so concerned about packages being taken off their front porch. They prefer for it to be in safe location like here,” manager Megan Russell says.

Acording to yougov.com, 18% of americans have either fallen victim or know someone that has been a victim of delivery theft. A statistic that makes Postnet a destination for holiday pickups.

“We’ve actually seen a surge in customers,” says Russell, adding that the store plans to add more storage space.

Ryan Blakenship, a victim of package theft, has being using the service for about six months. Telling customers who are shopping online that this is “the best option”. BPD sergeant Nathan Mcauley agrees and tells holiday shoppers to “have a plan” and make sure your items are “sent somewhere secure.”