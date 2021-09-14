Protecting intellectual property the focus of this week’s small business seminar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s Small Business Development Center webinar will feature a talk about intellectual property and why it should be protected.

Ken Takeda, regional outreach officer for the Western Regional Office of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in San Jose, will give an overview of patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets and advise why entrepreneurs should consider protecting them, according to a news release from the center.

Takeda also will discuss education programs he manages for inventors, startups, teachers and more, and the unique changes brought by COVID-19.

The event is free and will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Register online to attend.

The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield provides free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. Go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information.