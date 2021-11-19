Prospective Garces Memorial students got to be a ‘Ram For A Day’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Students interested in attending Garces Memorial High School got to be a “Ram For A Day” on Friday as part of the school’s annual event.

The event aims to show prospective students what they can expect at Garces Memorial. The school hosted student-led activities and campus tours. Students and parents participated in events.

“It’s giving parents a more in-depth idea about making the right decision for their student and wanting to provide the best for them,” Garces Director of Admissions Eric Coleman said. “A lot of our families have looked at Catholic education as unattainable and unaffordable and now they’re looking at it as an investment in their child’s education.”

Garces Memorial is a Catholic high school in Bakersfield that offers a rigorous curriculum to prepare students for a higher academic setting.

Visit garces.org for more information.

Garces Memorial High School is located at 2800 Loma Linda Drive.