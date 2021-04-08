Proposed Tejon Ranch development halted over wildfire risk, LA County judge rules

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has blocked construction of Tejon Ranch’s Centennial development project due to wildfire risk.

The Tejon Ranch Company brokered an agreement with several major environmental organizations in 2008 to conserve 240,000 acres of undeveloped mountains and grasslands. In exchange, the groups agreed not to oppose the company’s controversial Centennial project which would build more than 19,000 homes on the acres bordering the Kern-Los Angeles county line.

This week a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge rejected the county’s approval of the developer’s environmental impact report, effectively blocking construction.