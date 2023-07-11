BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency teaching credentials have been used for years as a tactic to combat teacher shortages, but some California bills would aim to change that by paying individuals who are working towards teaching credentials.

Assembly Bill 238 establishes the California Student Teacher Support Program. Throughout the 2021 to 2022 school year, the Golden State had a 16% decline in the number of student teachers seeking credentials.

Because of this, schools have had to rely on giving emergency permits for educators who are listed as being under-prepared teachers in California.

Since 2016, 1.2 billion dollars have been spent on programs trying to address these issues. If AB-238 were to become law, student educators could be paid the same day rate as substitute teachers to ease financial burden on unpaid credential hour workers.

However, not all teachers like the idea. Opponents worry the quality of education will suffer when under-qualified candidates are hired to fill teaching positions.

However, others believe it’s only fair that student teachers are paid for working.

“I believe that they should be paid while trying to get their credential as they work as hard as anyone else. My daughter just left fourth grade and her teacher had just gotten her credential. I feel like she went out of her way to help her kids,” according to Sarah Lovato, whose daughter attends school in the Panama Buena Vista School District.

17 News reached out to the Office of Kern County Superintendent of Schools for its opinion on this bill, however we did not hear back from them as of news time.