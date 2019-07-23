Proposed ballot initiative would enact term limits on Kern County Board of Supervisors

A proposed ballot measure would implement term limits on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

Local activist T.J. Esposito is behind the proposal. As it stands now, the proposal would implement a limit of two terms of four years. Each of the members of the Board of Supervisors has served since at least 2013.

“I really think we need change, and we need change today,” Esposito said. “Term limits is the last resort. When a community has basically had enough of going down hill, basically the people can bring term limits. To make sure people do not become life long politicians as we’ve seen in Kern County,” he continued.

Esposito will first need to collect more than 20,000 signatures from Kern County residents before the December 6, 2019 deadline in order for the proposal to appear on the ballot. He tasked local activist David Abbasi of collecting the signatures.

“We feel Kern County deserves better, and we want to get rid of career politicians and get people in that would represent the interests of Kern county and not special interests,” Abbasi said.

KGET posted a poll on social media; out of more than 1,100 votes, 95 percent of people said they would support the measure. But 17 news Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy said the ballot proposal has little to do with term limits. Instead, she said, the proposal has more to do with the backer’s disdain for those who currently hold office.

“Unfortunately for these folks, they don’t like the fact that these incumbent supervisors — some of whom I help their campaign — don’t support marijuana sales and promotion in this county,” Abernathy said, adding term limits were imposed in Sacramento, but did little to change the

17 News Democratic analyst Neel Sannappa believes term limits are generally a good thing, regardless of party affiliation.

“Whether you’re independent, a Democrat, or Republican, career politicians are the reason why folks have lost faith in electoral politics,” he said. “So I do see something that’s attractive with a ballot measure that would put term limits on our supervisors.”

Currently, eight of the 58 counties in California impose term limits on supervisors.

*Today marks 225 days until primary election day, march 3.