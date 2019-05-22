Proposal would add ‘In God We Trust’ motto to Bakersfield police cars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last month the Delano City Council decided to place decals on their police cars that say “In God We Trust,” and it could happen next in Bakersfield.

At Tuesday’s Bakersfield City Council meeting, local pastor Angelo Frazier will make the proposal.

Frazier says a local business would pick up the tab and it wouldn’t cost the city a dime.

But some are not on board with the plan.

“People that are doing this are doing it with good intentions,” Seven Bates of the Atheist Society of Kern said. “They just don’t realize that it pushes one particular religion’s narrative.”

Pastor Frazier will make his proposal during public comment at the Bakersfield City Council meeting. It begins at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall South on Truxtun Avenue.