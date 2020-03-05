Pronóstico del tiempo con Candy Cáceres. 03/04/2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Kern County jury returned a verdict in favor of the city Wednesday regarding a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit brought by a former Bakersfield Police Department recruit.

Hillary Bjorneboe was seeking at least $6 million in a suit filed after her firing in 2015. She alleged she was terminated after complaining of harassment by two BPD officers, including her field training officer.